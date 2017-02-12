Wilson Reis: ‘I Feel I Deserve Next UFC Flyweight Title Shot’

For Wilson Reis, the time to fight for gold is now.

Last night (Feb. 11), Reis took on Yuta “Ulka” Sasaki inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY for UFC 208. For the most part, the Alliance MMA fighter was dominant. His ability to use his strikes to setup takedowns had the rangy Sasaki on his toes.

Reis ran into a bit of trouble in the third round when he got overzealous and allowed Sasaki to take his back. The No. 5 ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight avoided danger and nabbed a unanimous decision victory. Reis has now gone 5-1 since moving to the flyweight division.

After the win, Reis spoke to the media (via MMAJunkie.com). The 125-pounder believes there’s no better time than now to meet Demetrious Johnson for the flyweight championship:

“It has to be (Johnson next). I feel that I deserve this fight. He owes me this fight. We signed a bout agreement. I did a full camp for it. I showed up fight night, and he didn’t. And I want him next. I feel that I deserve it.”

Reis was originally set to compete for the title against “Mighty Mouse” at UFC 201. Johnson pulled out with an injury and Reis was demoted from the co-main event to the prelims. Now that he’s on a three-fight winning streak, Reis is putting his foot down and demanding a title shot.

“They threw me this fight. They put me on the shelf for almost seven months. So, I feel right now, they gave me this guy, I beat him, and now give me the title fight.”

UFC 208 was headlined by the inaugural women’s featherweight title bout between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie. The co-headliner saw future UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva battle Derek Brunson. For the full results from last night’s action, click here.