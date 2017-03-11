Wilson Reis on Demetrious Johnson Title Fight: ‘I’m Going to Take His Belt’

Wilson Reis isn’t lacking confidence going into his flyweight title bout next month.

Reis is set to share the Octagon with reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title holder Demetrious Johnson on April 15 as the headliner of UFC on FOX 24. If “Mighty Mouse” defeats Reis, he’ll tie Anderson Silva’s record for most successful consecutive UFC title defenses.

During an interview with Flo Combat, Reis said he’s ready to give it his all to walk away with gold: