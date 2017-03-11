Wilson Reis on Demetrious Johnson Title Fight: ‘I’m Going to Take His Belt’

Wilson Reis isn’t lacking confidence going into his flyweight title bout next month.
Reis is set to share the Octagon with reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title holder Demetrious Johnson on April 15 as the headliner of UFC on FOX 24. If “Mighty Mouse” defeats Reis, he’ll tie Anderson Silva’s record for most successful consecutive UFC title defenses.
During an interview with Flo Combat, Reis said he’s ready to give it his all to walk away with gold:
“I know that in the entertainment world, it makes sense. I’m quiet, but after winning, I’ll have more visibility, I’ll bring in a lot of eyes and I have a lot of things to do with it, but I think it’s a matter of opportunity. When I get the chance, I’m going to use it. (Dominick Cruz) gives me a lot of ideas (on) how to behave with the media and face-to-face, in the verbal fight. I want to promote more, with everything I can. I’m very confident. Everything that has to be done will be done. I’m quiet but when it’s important, I’m willing to promote (my fights). But I want to show that I’m there and I don’t want to be just one more (number). I’m going to take his belt.”