Wilson Reis on Title Shot: ‘This is an Amazing Time’

Wilson Reis is enjoying his time in the spotlight.

Tomorrow night (April 15), Reis will compete against Demetrious Johnson for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title. Johnson has a chance at tying Anderson Silva’s record for most successful consecutive title defenses in UFC history.

This will be Reis’ first opportunity at UFC gold. The most highly regarded championship Reis has held is the EliteXC bantamweight title. He will realize his dream if he can pull off the upset in the main event of UFC on FOX 24.

It won’t be an easy task. “Mighty Mouse” hasn’t lost since Oct. 2011. That loss came at the hands of Dominick Cruz, who used to be the bantamweight kingpin. He’s gone 11-0-1 since that loss and has defended his 125-pound championship nine times. His last title defense was a unanimous decision victory over Tim Elliot back in Dec. 2016.

Reis recently spoke to the media after an open workout session. He expressed gratitude for his experience during fight week (via MMAJunkie.com):