Wilson Reis on UFC on FOX 24 Loss: ‘It’s Tough to Swallow’

Wilson Reis is gracious in defeat.
Last night (April 15), Reis took on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title holder Demetrious Johnson. Reis couldn’t play spoiler as “Mighty Mouse” submitted him to tie Anderson Silva’s UFC record for most consecutive successful title defenses.
It was a dominant performance by Johnson, who ended Reis’ three-fight winning streak. Speaking to the media (via MMAJunkie.com), Reis expressed his gratitude for the opportunity:
“At the end of the day, it was a huge opportunity for me. I really want to thank Dana White, all the UFC, all the matchmakers for this opportunity and all the fans in Kansas City, all the fans in Brazil. They showed so much love. UFC Brazil. All the media, everybody, a lot of people gave me props. It’s tough to swallow. It’s a tough loss. But it is what it is. That’s not my first loss, and I have a lot of wins. I’ve just got to take a couple of days off, get back to my coaches and get better for the next fight. But I’m just blessed to be in this position. The walkout to the main event, (it) was the most special moment of my life so far. It was an amazing night. Unfortunately I came out with the loss, but it is what it is. I’ll come back stronger the next fight.”