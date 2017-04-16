Wilson Reis on UFC on FOX 24 Loss: ‘It’s Tough to Swallow’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Wilson Reis
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Wilson Reis is gracious in defeat.

Last night (April 15), Reis took on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title holder Demetrious Johnson. Reis couldn’t play spoiler as “Mighty Mouse” submitted him to tie Anderson Silva’s UFC record for most consecutive successful title defenses.

It was a dominant performance by Johnson, who ended Reis’ three-fight winning streak. Speaking to the media (via MMAJunkie.com), Reis expressed his gratitude for the opportunity:

“At the end of the day, it was a huge opportunity for me. I really want to thank Dana White, all the UFC, all the matchmakers for this opportunity and all the fans in Kansas City, all the fans in Brazil. They showed so much love. UFC Brazil. All the media, everybody, a lot of people gave me props. It’s tough to swallow. It’s a tough loss. But it is what it is. That’s not my first loss, and I have a lot of wins. I’ve just got to take a couple of days off, get back to my coaches and get better for the next fight. But I’m just blessed to be in this position. The walkout to the main event, (it) was the most special moment of my life so far. It was an amazing night. Unfortunately I came out with the loss, but it is what it is. I’ll come back stronger the next fight.”

LATEST NEWS

UFC Reebok

UFC on FOX 24 Reebok Payouts: Demetrious Johnson Tops The List

0
UFC on FOX 24 is history and the Reebok payouts have been released. Demetrious Johnson Last night (April 15), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held...
Saulo Cavalari

Saulo Cavalari Plans on Making MMA Debut by Late 2017

0
Saulo Cavalari is set to make a transition to mixed martial arts (MMA) soon. The former GLORY light heavyweight champion has a staggering kickboxing record...
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold: ‘I Feel Like a Lot of Heavyweights Suck’

0
Luke Rockhold isn't shy in expressing his feelings of the heavyweight division. Rockhold, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder, has...
Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling Says Split Decision Losses Made Him Perform Better at UFC on FOX...

0
Aljamain Sterling feels two split decision losses were able to light a fire under him. Sterling fought Augusto Mendes on the preliminary portion of the...
Mario Yamasaki

Mario Yamasaki Feels he Made Right Call to Stop Jacare Souza vs. Robert Whittaker

1
Mario Yamasaki believes his decision to stop UFC on FOX 24's 185-pound main card bout was the right one. Last night (April 15), Ultimate Fighting Championship...