Wilson Reis on UFC on FOX 24 Loss: ‘It’s Tough to Swallow’

Wilson Reis is gracious in defeat.

Last night (April 15), Reis took on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title holder Demetrious Johnson. Reis couldn’t play spoiler as “Mighty Mouse” submitted him to tie Anderson Silva’s UFC record for most consecutive successful title defenses.

It was a dominant performance by Johnson, who ended Reis’ three-fight winning streak. Speaking to the media (via MMAJunkie.com), Reis expressed his gratitude for the opportunity: