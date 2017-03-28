Wilson Reis Says he Will ‘Dominate The Center of The Octagon’ Against Demetrious Johnson

Wilson Reis has his sights set on gold.

He’ll get that opportunity at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event on April 15. Reis will battle Demetrious Johnson for the UFC flyweight title in the main event of UFC on FOX 24. If “Mighty Mouse” defeats Reis, he’ll tie Anderson Silva’s record for most successful consecutive UFC title defenses at 10.

Reis plans on playing spoiler to Johnson’s record goals. During a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Reis said he believes he has the tools to control Johnson and become the new 125-pound ruler in the UFC: