Wilson Reis Says he Will ‘Dominate The Center of The Octagon’ Against Demetrious Johnson

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Wilson Reis
Image Credit: Ed Mulholland of USA TODAY Sports

Wilson Reis has his sights set on gold.

He’ll get that opportunity at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event on April 15. Reis will battle Demetrious Johnson for the UFC flyweight title in the main event of UFC on FOX 24. If “Mighty Mouse” defeats Reis, he’ll tie Anderson Silva’s record for most successful consecutive UFC title defenses at 10.

Reis plans on playing spoiler to Johnson’s record goals. During a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Reis said he believes he has the tools to control Johnson and become the new 125-pound ruler in the UFC:

“I’m a well rounded fighter. I’ve evolved a lot in my striking, in my wrestling, and now I’m quite focused on my ground-and-pound in order to be a complete fighter, and to fight well at every area of MMA. But I think the best of my game is the pressure I put on my opponents. I’m always looking for the fight and for the finish, I’m always moving forward. And that’s how this fight is going to be. I’m going to dominate the center of the octagon, and I’m going to control Demetrious Johnson. I’m going to make him walk backwards. That will be the strategy for the win.”

LATEST NEWS

Yoel Romero Scoffs at Michael Bisping’s GSP Stance, Says he Doesn’t Have Heart to...

0
Yoel Romero has responded to Michael Bisping’s ultimatum to Georges St-Pierre, implying that the middleweight champion fears him. Bisping caused a stir this week when he...
Fedor Bellator

Scott Coker on PPVs: ‘We’re Going to Build up to Big Fights’

0
Pay-per-views (PPVs) are relatively new to Bellator, but Scott Coker is planning to use them to help build the promotion. Coker, who is the Bellator...

“War Machine” is ‘Happy Despite Looking at Life Imprisonment’, Apologises to Christy Mack

0
"War Machine" posted a long message on Twitter relating to his recent trial for a brutal assault on his ex-partner, Christy Mack. Former UFC and...
Luke Rockhold July 8

Luke Rockhold Says Fabricio Werdum is ‘B*tching Out’ of July 8 Bout

0
Luke Rockhold isn't joking when he says he'd fight a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder. Rockhold is no stranger to gold himself....
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley on Fighting & Entertainment: ‘You’ve Got to be Able to do Both’

0
Tyron Woodley doesn't mind the "entertainment" aspect of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Woodley is the reigning UFC welterweight champion and has defended his title...