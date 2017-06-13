Wilson Reis Weighs in on Demetrious Johnson Situation

Wilson Reis has thrown in his two cents on Demetrious Johnson’s spat with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Reis challenged “Mighty Mouse” for the flyweight title back in April 2017. He was submitted in the third round.

Speaking with Flo Combat, Reis dished out his thoughts on Johnson’s beef with the UFC and whether or not T.J. Dillashaw deserves a shot at 125-pound gold:

“I think Demetrious deserves what he’s asking for. [He deserves it] for what he’s done for the flyweight division. I hope Dana White recognizes that, but I also think he should fight TJ [Dillashaw].”

As far as Reis’ next bout against Henry Cejudo goes, he feels it’s a pivotal bout at this stage in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

“It’s a very interesting and very contested division with a lot of talent. It was not just my choice, as the UFC does [the matchmaking], but I wanted to fight [Henry] Cejudo, [Joseph] Benavidez or Ray Borg. This fight [against Cejudo [is] perfect to win and take his ranking. If I lose, I will want another fight with someone who is well ranked, too.”

