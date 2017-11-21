With UFC 218 Win, Francis Ngannou Feels He’ll Deserve Title Shot

Francis Ngannou believes a victory over Alistair Overeem would make him the clear number one heavyweight contender.

Ngannou will do battle with Overeem inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The bout takes place on Dec. 2. It’ll be featured on the main card of UFC 218, which will be headlined by a featherweight title rematch between Max Holloway and Jose Aldo.

During a recent media session following open workouts, Ngannou said a win over “The Reem” should get him a crack at Stipe Miocic’s gold (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Stipe took the belt from Werdum, and that was not a long time ago. Yes, Werdum deserves, but right now I deserve it more. I win this fight, I will be the legit challenger. If I beat the No. 1, there’s no way to avoid it.”