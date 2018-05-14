Wiz Khalifa isn’t somebody who many would expect to have good MMA ability. However, despite practicing the sport, Wiz wouldn’t compete unless he was offered a lot of money.

Jay Glazer, who owns the Unbreakable Performance gym where Wiz trains, has recently spoken with TMZ, saying Khalifa could be a professional MMA fighter. Khalifa is a rapper who has had great success in the music industry. His 2011 album, Rolling Papers, went two times platinum, while his 2012 effort for O.N.I.F.C earned him another platinum plaque. He will be releasing Rolling Papers 2 on July 13.

Khalifa who also spoke with TMZ said he could be a professional MMA fighter, however, he isn’t particularly keen on getting into the Octagon.

“I could [go pro],” he said. “I like rapping better. I wouldn’t be a professional fighter, I’d just fight, know what I’m saying?”

Asked on what promotion he’d consider should he choose to pursue a career in MMA, Khalifa said: “I like Bellator, I like the organisation. They’re super cool and their fights are fun to watch, but like, you got to pay me a whole bunch of money to get me to fight, man.”

“I train with the best, all my trainers show me all the best s–t, all the fighters show me hella love, so that s–t’s fun, man,” he added.

Rolling Papers 2 July 13th🐉 pic.twitter.com/aFDSeN6RVo — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) May 3, 2018

The rapper has been practicing for just over a year. He has sparred with the likes of Felice Herrig, Cat Zingano, Chuck Liddell and Luke Rockhold. Of course with 50 Cent recently meeting with Bellator president Scott Coker, it’s easy to see why Wiz Khalifa is being asked about a potential transition to the cage. 50 Cent has even been seen on social media stirring the pot with Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Chael Sonnen.

What do you think of celebrities wanting to compete in MMA?