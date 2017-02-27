“Wonderboy” Questions Mayweather vs McGregor, Says Boxing is “Going Nowhere”

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson claims that Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Conor McGregor is an indication of desperate times for boxing.

Thompson is currently putting the final touches to his preparations for this Saturday’s highly anticipated UFC 209 headline rematch against Tyron Woodley.

TMZ Sports caught up with the title challenger and brought up the ongoing media circus surrounding the biggest names in boxing and MMA, Mayweather and McGregor. When asked his opinion on what would certainly be the highest grossing fight in combat sports history, “Wonderboy” opined that boxing is falling behind MMA as a sport:

“It should be about our sport, not boxing – I mean, where’s boxing going nowadays? That’s why they are doing fights like this, cos boxing is going nowhere.”

Thompson also indicated that he feels the potential fight between “Money” and “The Notorious” has brought unsavoury attention to MMA and is in effect disrespectful to the sport:

“I think so. It’s going towards that mentality of just getting the bigger fights; it seems like a show to me.”

“Wonderboy” will have his second shot at the welterweight title against incumbent champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley this Saturday at UFC 209, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

LATEST NEWS

Colombia’s Fredy Serrano Was Not Expecting UFC Release

0
Fredy Serrano has fought his last bout under the UFC's banner, and will now look towards new opportunities in his MMA career. The flyweight's last fight...

Khabib Nurmagomedov is Worried About Fame and “Crazy Attention”

0
Khabib Nurmagomedov is looking forward to squaring off with Tony Ferguson at UFC 209 but is wary of the increased attention he has been receiving as...
Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush Says he no Longer Thinks About Title Shot as Much as he...

0
Don't expect Beneil Dariush to have a title shot on his mind constantly. The ninth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight will do battle with...

“I’m a Rough Guy and I Like it When Fights Get Tough” – Rory...

0
Rory MacDonald is a fighter known for his ability to dish out punishment and take it in equal measure, and that is the way...
Fernando Gonzalez

Fernando Gonzalez: ‘I’m Pretty Sure Michael Page Knew he Lost Our Fight’

0
Fernando Gonzalez is convinced he should've been awarded the victory in his fight with Michael Page back in Nov. 2016. "The Menifee Maniac" fell short...