“Wonderboy” Questions Mayweather vs McGregor, Says Boxing is “Going Nowhere”

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson claims that Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Conor McGregor is an indication of desperate times for boxing.

Thompson is currently putting the final touches to his preparations for this Saturday’s highly anticipated UFC 209 headline rematch against Tyron Woodley.

TMZ Sports caught up with the title challenger and brought up the ongoing media circus surrounding the biggest names in boxing and MMA, Mayweather and McGregor. When asked his opinion on what would certainly be the highest grossing fight in combat sports history, “Wonderboy” opined that boxing is falling behind MMA as a sport:

“It should be about our sport, not boxing – I mean, where’s boxing going nowadays? That’s why they are doing fights like this, cos boxing is going nowhere.”

Thompson also indicated that he feels the potential fight between “Money” and “The Notorious” has brought unsavoury attention to MMA and is in effect disrespectful to the sport:

“I think so. It’s going towards that mentality of just getting the bigger fights; it seems like a show to me.”

“Wonderboy” will have his second shot at the welterweight title against incumbent champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley this Saturday at UFC 209, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.