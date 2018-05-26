Wonderboy Warns Till He Is In For “The Hardest Fight Of His Life”

We’re less than 24 hours away from the highly-anticipated showdown between Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Darren Till at UFC Fight Night 130 (UFC Liverpool), and the intensity surrounding the main event is starting to grow as the event draws closer.

“Wonderboy,” who is currently the top-ranked contender in the UFC Welterweight division, had some interesting comments to make for his opponent, the up-and-coming phenom from England, Darren Till.

In a new promo for UFC Liverpool, “Wonderboy” warned Till to be careful what you wish for, because now he’s got it.

“Darren Till definitely wanted the fight; well, he’s got me,” Thompson said in the promo for Sunday’s event at the Echo Arena, airing live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). “I think physically and stylistically, I’m a better fighter than him. I’m a better striker than him. You know, you gotta kinda be careful what you wish for. I think it was a mistake to call me out. I don’t think Darren does. I’m ranked number one, he’s ranked in the top ten. There are levels to this.”

The former two-time title challenger also addressed the massive hometown advantage Till will have, but still claimed “The Gorilla” is in for the “hardest fight of his life.”

“You know, Darren does have a lot of hype behind him,” Thompson said. “He’s got all of Liverpool behind him. You know, it’s a lot bigger than Simpsonville, South Carolina. But I definitely have the potential to derail that train. Darren Till is beatable. It’s gonna be the hardest fight of his life.”

