Tyron Woodley on Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather: “I Think it’s a Fight That Needs to Take Place

Tyron Woodley has given his thumbs up for the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight, saying that it is good for the UFC.

The potential super fight between McGregor and Mayweather has been a polarizing issue. To many, the fight symbolises a sacrilege to boxing. That belief is based upon the argument that there is no way that the UFC lightweight champion can beat Floyd Mayweather Jr. inside the ropes.

Conor McGregor has never fought a professional boxing bout, yet the fight will be sold on the idea that he can do what 49 professional fighters (including some of the best to ever grace the sport) before him could not. Names such as Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, Shane Mosely, Arturo Gatti, Diego Corrales and Canelo Alvarez have all tried and failed, to take the “0” from “Money”. To put it simply, “no chance” would be the common response from those who share this view.

However, there is another camp. Those sharing the opposing idea believe that the dexterity, unpredictability and raw power will be too much for Mayweather Jr. to deal with. One shot connected by the Irishman, and the greatest boxer of a generation will be on his back for the first time in his professional career.

The one thing that both sides can agree on, however, is that the fight will be the greatest money-spinner in the history of combat sports. The “Billion-Dollar Fight” needs to happen, as the benefits, it will bestow on Mixed Martial Arts will be felt for years to come. One man certainly sharing that view is UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley. “The Chosen One” Recently told UFC Tonight:

“I think it’s a phenomenal thing for the UFC. It’s a phenomenal thing for combat sports. Anytime you can bring boxing and MMA together in common sports, I think it’s a great opportunity. These guys are the top of the top in their divisions. I think this fight on paper may not be the most stylistic matchup but in general, I think it’s a great fight. It’s going to bring in a lot of money.”

With the likelihood of the bout being the highest grossing in combat sports history, Woodley echoed previous comments made by UFC President Dana White regarding the huge amounts of money which will surely be made by all sides as a result of the fight taking place: