Tyron Woodley on Floyd Mayweather Jr. “We’re Coordinating Dates On Training”

While Tyron Woodley remains on the sidelines as he recovers from an injury, the UFC welterweight champion will be helping a boxing legend in the meantime. Woodley told TMZ Sports that he’s helping Floyd Mayweather Jr. train for a potential fight in the UFC.

“T-Wood” Training With “Money”

(h/t MMAFighting for the transcription)

“I talked to Floyd yesterday actually,” Woodley told TMZ Sports. “He’s in Miami right now and we’re coordinating dates on training. We’re beginning the process of setting up the timing. I think more of it is gonna be game-planning strategy over the phone and talking about the game-plan of training, because if you think about the wrestling, if you think about the jiu-jitsu, if you think about the kicking aspect of the game, he does not have to go out there and learn how to kick like Bruce Lee. He does not have to go out there and become a black belt overnight, he just has to be able to stop it and get in boxing range and I think anybody in the UFC, he’s gonna be able to handle his own with.”

Mayweather Jr (50-0 Boxing, 0-0 MMA) revealed in a a live stream back in December (via Fight Hype) that the UFC had offered him a contract worth “a billion dollars.” The 41-year old retired from boxing last year following his TKO victory over UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Woodley (18-3-1) hasn’t competed since a unanimous decision victory over Demian Maia at UFC 214 in July where he made the first successful defense of his title. As he recovers from injury, Rafael Dos Anjos will face Colby Covington for the interim welterweight title at UFC 224 this May. Woodley mentioned a few weeks ago that he had intentions to train with Mayweather, but now that appears to be a reality.

“I think we’re gonna start most of it next week, so I think we’re gonna start some of the strategy talks next week and we might get some sessions in as well. I think, obviously, his striking is bar-none some of the best we’ve ever seen in the sport. Anybody who has the ability to evade a punch in a fraction of a second, I think, with proper repetition and proper drilling can avoid a takedown wrestling attempt. So that’s obviously gonna be the primary goal, to equip him with the tools to not get taken down and if he happens to get taken down, how to keep his cool and how to get his butt back up to his feet and get back where he needs to be.”

