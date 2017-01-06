Woodley Warns Bisping: ‘Does he Really Understand I Would Whoop His Ass?’

By now, you’re probably aware that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holders Tyron Woodley (welterweight) and Michael Bisping (middleweight) agreed to fight each other at a catchweight backstage at UFC 207. Nothing official has been made, but the trash talk is coming in droves.

In fact, “The Chosen One” now wants to compete for the 185-pound belt. Woodley spoke with FOX Sports is convinced the fight would be a bad match-up for his colleague:

“I would knock Bisping out. I didn’t even think about it until he started running his mouth in the back. I’m like damn, does he really understand that I would whoop his ass? This is not a good fight for him. This is a horrible fight for him. But if he wants to do it, I’ll gladly take your belt.”

Woodley may be a welterweight, but he isn’t concerned with giving up power or size if he moves up to fight “The Count.” The 170-pound champ said no matter the weight, he’s got a strength advantage over Bisping and is better than him at two important aspects in mixed martial arts (MMA).