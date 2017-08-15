World Champ Bellew Willing to Fight Bisping “In Cage or Ring”

WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew may be a fan of UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping, but is willing to leave that aside “if the money is right”

Bellew, who upset former heavyweight champ, David Haye earlier this year, has told SkySports that he is keen on a fight with Britain’s first and only UFC champion.

The 34-year-old star of the last movie in the “Rocky” franchise (“Creed”) has claimed that he sees Bisping as an ideal opponent:

“I can wrestle, I can grapple, I punch hard, I can kick and I’ve got some kickboxing experience,” said Bellew.

“You can forget about me getting in the cage with Jon Jones [UFC light-heavyweight champion] – not a chance. But if you’re asking if I would get in the cage with a puncher in the UFC? Mike Bisping is a guy who is predominantly known as a puncher and he’s a very strong wrestler as well.”

With UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor’s crossover bout with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. seemingly spreading a fever between boxers and Mixed Martial Artists, Bellew admits that the allure of money makes the Bisping bout an interesting option:

“I think I could get down to 185[lbs]. If the money is right, then Tony Bellew would happily enter a cage or a ring. Maybe let’s do one of them each.

“I’m a Michael Bisping fan, but if the money was right then the fan stuff goes out the window.”