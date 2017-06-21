Would Cat Zingano Fight Holly Holm Next? ‘Hell Yes’

Former UFC female bantamweight title contender Cat Zingano isn’t sure when she’ll be ready to fight again, but she has an opponent in mind.

Zingano told MMAFighting.com that she would definitely accepted a fight with former champion Holly Holm if offered to her.

“Recently, I was asked about fighting (Holm) and for it to be in contention of possibly fighting the winner of (Cris) Cyborg (Justino) vs. (Megan) Anderson,” she said. “My answer is hell yes.

“As soon as my body is ready to safely go back in there, the heads will be rolling once again. The results and trials of the treatments I’m focusing on are responding and that makes me happy to hear as an athlete, as well as a normal human.

“Longevity in health and sport are both my top priorities, as well as in the interest of the UFC, who is providing me huge support at this time.”

Zingano, who is 9-2 overall and has not fought since last July, did not state what her current injury is at the moment. Holm is coming off a knockout of Bethe Correia that snapped her three-fight losing streak.