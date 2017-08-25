‘Jack Off McGregor Fighting the Wrong Mexican’ – Tony Ferguson

There are fewer fighters in the UFC who can claim to be as unfortunate and frustrated as #2 ranked bruiser Tony Ferguson

Ferguson, in another time, would more than likely be the 155-pound champion.

Incumbent but absent champ at 155, Conor McGregor, makes his pro boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather tomorrow, while Ferguson’s intended UFC 205 opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov pulled out at the last minute and is currently out of action. The third biggest name in the division, Nate Diaz, is currently on hiatus, leaving “El Cucuy” with little opportunity in the way of progression or a decent payday.

McGregor, who recently stated that among his options were a potential money-spinning trilogy fight with Nate Diaz, clearly upset the streaking lightweight. Ferguson told media ahead of the Mayweather vs. McGregor showpiece that the Irishman has his priorities completely wrong:

“What a jackoff. You have a trilogy fight? You are f**king ridiculous. You need to defend or vacate. I know where your heads at, man. You f**king want to be a money fight. Look, you’re fighting the wrong Mexican. You got to fight the one with the messed up ears, man. The one you’re fighting is into bikes and doing all this other kind of stuff. Not a bad thing, but when you get done playing grab ass in the boxing ring, you need to come back over here and defend or vacate.”