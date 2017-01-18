WSOF 35 Delayed, Event Pushed From February to March

Plans for World Series of Fighting 35 have changed.

The event was scheduled to go down February 28 in Las Vegas, but has been pushed back to March 18, according to a report by MMA Fighting.

To date, only one bout has been set, as heavyweight champion Blagoy Ivanov defends his belt against former UFC fighter Shawn Jordan.

Last year, the WSOF changed plans, putting WSOF 34 together with what would have been WSOF 35 and holding a “marquee” event in New York City. That card featured Justin Gaethje defending his lightweight title on NBC.