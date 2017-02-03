WSOF 35 Heading to New York, Three Championship Bouts Set for March 18

World Series of Fighting (WSOF) finally has a location for its event on March 18.

Today (Feb. 3) the promotion announced that WSOF 35 will be held inside the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, NY. The heavyweight title bout between champion Blagoy Ivanov (14-1) and Shawn Jordan (19-7) remains as the event’s headliner.

Two more title fights have been added to the WSOF 35 card. WSOF featherweight title holder Lance Palmer (11-2) defends his 145-pound gold when he meets Andre Harrison (15-0). Also, a new bantamweight champion will be crowned when Timur Valiev (11-2) goes one-on-one with Bekbulat Magomedov (17-1).

Previous 135-pound champion Marlon Moraes had his title vacated as he appears to be bound for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Ivanov is a perfect 3-0 inside the WSOF cage. In his debut for the promotion, he captured the heavyweight title. He defeated Smealinho Rama by submission in the third round. He went on to successfully defend his title against Derrick Mehmen and Josh Copeland.

After completing his UFC contract, Jordan signed with WSOF. His first fight under the WSOF banner was against Ashley Gooch. “The Savage” earned a TKO win the first round. This will be Jordan’s first championship bout for a major mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion. He has competed for the UFC, Strikeforce and Bellator.

Featherweight champion Palmer didn’t have a successful WSOF debut, but it didn’t hinder him. After being submitted by Georgi Karakhanyan, Palmer went on a three-fighting winning streak, including his title victory over Rick Glenn. He lost his championship to Alexandre Almeida back in Dec. 2015, but won it back the following year.

Harrison was known for being a Ring of Combat and Titan FC stalwart, but “The Bull” wanted to test himself further. He signed on with WSOF and made quite a first impression. He submitted Bruce Boyington by rear-naked choke in under two minutes.