WSOF 35 Results: Blagoy Ivanov Stops Shawn Jordan To Retain Heavyweight Title

WSOF 35 went down late Saturday and into Sunday morning live from the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY. Featuring a main card with three title fights, the event was capped by a heavyweight title showdown between former UFC heavyweight Shawn Jordan (19–7), and World Series of Fighting champ Blagoy Ivanonv 14–1 (1).

The main event didn’t take long to play out, as expected with the two big men colliding. After a brief feeling out process, champ Ivanov connected with a left that set up further combos, allowing him to drop the challenger Jordan and rain down some vicious ground and pound. With Jordan unable to defend, ref Dan Miragliotta was forced to wave off the fight. With the win, Ivanov improves to 15-1 (1), and a question of who’s next in the WSOF’s rather shallow heavyweight division comes to mind. Ivanov has now defended the belt three times since winning it at WSOF 21 in June 2015. A former Bellator MMA standout, his only loss came at the hands of former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov, who now plies his trade in the UFC.

In the co-main event of the evening, established featherweight champ Lance Palmer dropped the title again, losing a decision to Andre Harrison via unanimous decision. Palmer had just won back the belt he originally won at WSOF 16 when he earned a majority decision against Alexandre Almeid at WSOF 32 in June of last year. Harrison, meanwhile, moves to a perfect 16-0, and is definitely a fighter to watch. Palmer falls to 11-3.

The third title fight of the evening saw Bekbulat Magomedov earn a one-sided unanimous decision over Donavon Frelow to capture the WSOF bantamweight championship. All three judges gave every single round to Magomedov. Frelow, a short notice replacement, drops to 6-2, while Magomedov improves to 18-1.

Full results for WSOF 35 are below:

Main Card:

Blagoy Ivanov def. Shawn Jordan by TKO (strikes), Round 1, 1:43

Andre Harrison def. Lance Palmer by Decision (unanimous) (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

Bekbulat Magomedov def. Donavon Frelow by Decision (unanimous) (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Preliminary Card:

Abubakar Nurmagomedov def. Matt Secor via decision (unanimous) (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Tom Marcellino def. Bill Jones via decision (unanimous) (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Hakeem Dawodu def. Steven Siler via decision (unanimous) (30-26, 29-28, 30-27)

Islam Mamedov def. Natan Schulte via submission (armbar), Round 2, 4:56

Steven Rodriguez def. Alexandre Almeida via decision (split) (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Emmanuel Walo def. Andrews Nakahara via decision (split) (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)