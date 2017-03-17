WSOF 35 Weigh-In Results: All Fights Made Official Including Three Title Bouts

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
World Series of Fighting

All fighters on the World Series of Fighting (WSOF) 35 card tipped the scales today (March 17).

Tomorrow night, WSOF 35 goes down from the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY. The main card airs live on the NBC Sports Network at 11 p.m. ET. Blagoy Ivanov defends his WSOF heavyweight title against Shawn Jordan in the main event.

In the co-main event, Lance Palmer puts his featherweight championship on the line against Andre Harrison. To get the main card started, Bekbulat Magomedov battles Donovan Frelow for the vacant bantamweight gold.

You can see the WSOF 35 weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov (251) vs. Shawn Jordan (264) – for heavyweight title

Featherweight: Lance Palmer (144) vs. Andre Harrison (144.25) – for featherweight title

Bantamweight: Bekbulat Magomedov (134.5) vs. Donovan Frelow (132.5) – for vacant bantamweight title

Prelims

Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5) vs. Matt Secor (170.5)

Lightweight: Bill Jones (154) vs. Tom Marcellino (155)

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu (145.25) vs. Steven Siler (145.25)

Lightweight: Islam Mamedov (155.5) vs. Natan Schulte (155)

Featherweight: Alexandre Almeida (148.5) vs. Steven Rodriguez (144.75)

Catchweight: Andrews Nakahara (171.5) vs. Emmanuel Walo (175)

LATEST NEWS

World Series of Fighting

WSOF 35 Weigh-In Results: All Fights Made Official Including Three Title Bouts

0
All fighters on the World Series of Fighting (WSOF) 35 card tipped the scales today (March 17). Tomorrow night, WSOF 35 goes down from the...

Dana White on Mackenzie Dern: “We’ve Been Checking Her Out. She’s a Little Bad...

0
Mackenzie Dern can rest assured that her fledgeling career has not gone unnoticed by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White. Dern is seen...
Joseph Duffy

Joseph Duffy on Free Agency: ‘We’ll Leave The Door Open & See How it...

0
Joseph Duffy is keeping an open mind going into free agency. Duffy's last fight on his current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract will be held...
Paul Craig

Paul “Bear Jew” Craig Remaining Positive Despite First Loss at UFC 209

0
When the undefeated Paul "Bear Jew" Craig faced another unbeaten fighter in Tyson Pedro at UFC 209 recently, chances favored one fighter leaving with...
Andre Harrison

Andre Harrison Talks WSOF 35: ‘I’m Going in There to Take Lance Palmer’s Title’

0
Andre Harrison is close to holding gold under a major mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion. Harrison is set to clash with World Series of Fighting...