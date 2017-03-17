WSOF 35 Weigh-In Results: All Fights Made Official Including Three Title Bouts

All fighters on the World Series of Fighting (WSOF) 35 card tipped the scales today (March 17).

Tomorrow night, WSOF 35 goes down from the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY. The main card airs live on the NBC Sports Network at 11 p.m. ET. Blagoy Ivanov defends his WSOF heavyweight title against Shawn Jordan in the main event.

In the co-main event, Lance Palmer puts his featherweight championship on the line against Andre Harrison. To get the main card started, Bekbulat Magomedov battles Donovan Frelow for the vacant bantamweight gold.

You can see the WSOF 35 weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov (251) vs. Shawn Jordan (264) – for heavyweight title

Featherweight: Lance Palmer (144) vs. Andre Harrison (144.25) – for featherweight title

Bantamweight: Bekbulat Magomedov (134.5) vs. Donovan Frelow (132.5) – for vacant bantamweight title

Prelims

Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5) vs. Matt Secor (170.5)

Lightweight: Bill Jones (154) vs. Tom Marcellino (155)

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu (145.25) vs. Steven Siler (145.25)

Lightweight: Islam Mamedov (155.5) vs. Natan Schulte (155)

Featherweight: Alexandre Almeida (148.5) vs. Steven Rodriguez (144.75)

Catchweight: Andrews Nakahara (171.5) vs. Emmanuel Walo (175)