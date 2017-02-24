WSOF Announces Full Card For March 18 Event in Verona

World Series of Fighting (WSOF) has announced its full card taking place on March 18 in Verona, NY.

The action will take place inside the Turning Stone Resort Casino. The three already announced title match-ups remain intact. Shawn Jordan will challenge Blagoy Ivanov for the WSOF heavyweight title. Lance Palmer will put his 145-pound gold on the line against Andre Harrison. Timur Valiev and Bekbulat Magomedov are going to battle for the vacant bantamweight title.

WSOF 35’s main card will air on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) at 11 p.m. ET, while the prelims are set to air on WSOF.com at 8 p.m. ET.

You can see the rest of the WSOF 35 card below:

MAIN CARD (Live on NBCSN)

World Series of Fighting Heavyweight Championship Main Event:

Blagoy Ivanov (Champion) vs. Shawn Jordan (Challenger)

World Series of Fighting Featherweight Championship Co-Main Event:

Lance Palmer (Champion) vs. Andre Harrison (Challenger)

World Series of Fighting Bantamweight Championship (vacant):

Timur Valiev vs. Bekbulat Magomedov

Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Matt Secor

PRELIMINARY CARD (Live on WSOF.com)

Featherweight: Alexandre Almeida vs. Steven Siler

Welterweight: Andrews Nakahara vs. Sean Lally

Lightweight: Tom Marcellino vs. Maurilio Alava

Lightweight: Islam Mamedov vs. Natan Schulte

Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. TBD

Featherweight: Arman Ospanov vs. TBD

Lightweight: Bruce Boyington vs. Rodrigo Almeida

Lightweight: Robert Spinelli vs. Fabian Miranda