WSOF Free Fight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Steven Siler

Fernando Quiles Jr.
A World Series of Fighting (WSOF) free fight has been uploaded.

WSOF 35 took place on March 18 inside the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY. The card was headlined by a heavyweight title bout between champion Blagoy Ivanov and Shawn Jordan. Ivanov retained his championship with a first-round TKO victory.

In the preliminary portion of the card, undefeated featherweight Hakeem Dawodu put his undefeated record on the line. His opponent was former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competitor Steven Siler.

Dawodu made his eighth appearance inside the WSOF cage. It was Silver’s first bout with the promotion. The official YouTube channel of WSOF posted the fight between “Mean” and “Super” in its entirety.

Siler was originally set to face Alexandre de Almeida at the event, but the bout didn’t materialize. He was looking for his second win in a row after knocking out Patrick Reeves in the first round of their bout back in Aug. 2016.

As for Dawodu, he was coming off a second-round finish over Marat Magomedov in their rematch at WSOF 32. Their first encounter ended in a draw, but “Mean” left no doubt in the second tilt. Dawodu handed Magomedov the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

