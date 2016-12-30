WSOF NYC Weigh-In Results: Just One Fighter Misses Weight

The biggest World Series of Fighting (WSOF) card to date will take place tomorrow (Dec. 31) inside The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Four titles will be on the line in WSOF’s first New York City card. Today, the fighters on the historic card tipped the scales and only one competitor failed to make weight.

Here are the weigh-in results:

Justin Gaethje (154.8) vs. Luiz Firmino (154.4)

Jon Fitch (169.8) vs. Jake Shields (169.2)

Yushin Okami (170) vs. Paul Bradley (170.6)

Marlon Moraes (134.8) vs. Josenaldo Silva (134.2)

David Branch (184.8) vs. Louis Taylor (185)

Jared Rosholt (256.8) vs. Caio Alencar (252.8)

Shane Kruchten (149.6) vs. Jeremy Mahon (148.8)

Smealinho Rama (204.4) vs. Jake Heun (205)

Vagab Vagabov (185.8) vs. Bruno Santos (183)

Andre Harrison (145.2) vs. Bruce Boyington (147.0)*

Tom Marcellino (166.4) vs. Matt Denning (170.4)

* – Boyington failed to make the 146-pound limit and will forfeit 20 percent of his purse.

Serving as the headliner of the NYC card will be Justin Gaethje defending his lightweight title against Luiz Firmino. Gaethje will be looking for his fifth successful title defense. If you’re wondering why it’s not his sixth, it’s because his Nov. 2014 bout against Melvin Guillard wasn’t for the belt due to “The Young Assassin’s” failure to make weight.

The co-main event will see Jon Fitch defend his welterweight gold against Jake Shields. It’ll be the first time in Fitch’s professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career where he has defended a title. Many expect this bout to be a grappling battle, but anything can happen in MMA.

Surging bantamweight champion Marlon Moraes will look to make yet another successful title defense when he goes toe-to-toe with Josenaldo Silva. Moraes is on a 12-fight winning streak and has not lost since Nov. 2011.

With a card as stacked as WSOF NYC, the middleweight title bout couldn’t grab a spot on the main card. David Branch will defend his 185-pound championship against Louis Taylor. The bout will be featured on the NBC Sports Network prelims.

The prelims will air on the NBC Sports Network at 2:30 p.m. ET. The main card will begin at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC.