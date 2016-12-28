WSOF President on NYE Card: ‘I Can’t Think of Better Place’ Than NYC

World Series of Fighting (WSOF) will make its New York City debut on Dec. 31. The event will take place inside The Theater at Madison Square Garden (MSG). Four championships will be on the line for WSOF’s biggest card to date.

WSOF President Ray Sefo joined Sherdog’s Beatdown show to promote “WSOFNYC.” When WSOF announced they would hold an event inside “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” many were surprised. Even more eye opening is the fact that WSOF booked the event for New Year’s Eve.

Sefo admitted the event was tough to pull off, but is happy to have sealed the deal.

“It was [difficult]. It’s who you know, not what you know. That’s how it came about. We were able to finalize it and move forward with it. We’re fortunate and blessed we get to be in New York City and Madison Square Garden New Year’s Eve. There’s so many legendary names and fighters that have fought in this arena, so I can’t think of a better place for New Year’s Eve.”

In “The City That Never Sleeps,” people are always looking for things to do. Especially the day before the ball drops. Sefo said he’s confident that his team is getting the message across of WSOF’s event this Saturday.

“We have a great team down there, a PR team….we’ve got some of the best people in the business in New York City, making sure the whole city of New York knows what’s going on New Year’s Eve.”

The NBC Sports Network portion of the prelims begins at 3 p.m. ET. The main preliminary bout will feature a middleweight title match between champion David Branch and Louis Taylor. The main card beings at 4 p.m. on NBC. It’ll be headlined by undefeated lightweight champ Justin Gaethje defending his gold against Luiz Firmino.

There will be two other title fights on the main card. Welterweight title holder Jon Fitch will put his strap on the line against Jake Shields. Bantamweight champion Marlon Moraes will also defend his belt when he meets Josenaldo Silva.