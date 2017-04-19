WSOF Set to Rebrand and Debut as Professional Fighters League in January 2017

World Series of Fighting (WSOF) is set to rebrand following The Professional Fighters League’s acquisition of the company earlier this year.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Professional Fighters League will be “the world’s only mixed martial arts (MMA) league”, and will debut under the new brand in January 2018.

In what looks to be an ambitious venture, there will be a $10 million prize pool to be distributed across seven weight classes.

This news comes following confirmation that Professional Fighters League had acquired the fighting operations and event infrastructure of the World Series of Fighting (WSOF) earlier this year.

Russ Ramsey, who is the Executive Chairman of the Professional Fighters League sees the new venture as both innovative yet not too far removed from the fundamental structures of professional Mixed Martial Arts:

“The Professional Fighters League brings a proven sports format that fans love and athletes respect to MMA for the first time,” Ramsey said in a press release on Tuesday. Featuring a regular season, post-season, and championship structure, the launch of the Professional Fighters League continues the evolution of MMA into a professional, mass-market, prime-time sport for a global audience.”

The new league is a global, open invitation for MMA fighters. The layout for fighters will involve fighting in one of the seven weight classes, competing in scheduled fights throughout a season.

Akin to a standard tournament format, fighters with the best records head into a “win-or-go-home” playoff scenario. The Professional Fighters League season champion will be awarded to the winner of each weight class tournament and will be awarded a $1 million cash prize.

Furthermore, there will also be a $3 million kitty which will be shared amongst other regular season and playoff competitors.

