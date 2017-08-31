WWE Prepared to Make Ronda Rousey an Offer

By
Dana Becker
-

If Ronda Rousey is done with MMA and wants to start a new career, the WWE is ready for her.

Paul Levesque, better known around pro wrestling circuits as ‘Triple H,’ told ESPN that he is ready to make an offer to the former UFC bantamweight champion.

“Ronda has been a huge fan of WWE her whole life, she’s been very adamant about that,” he said. “She’s done stuff with us before. She’s a huge fan. It’s something that I think she’s definitely interested in and I’ll throw it out right now, if she’s interested, I’ll give her the opportunity.”

Rousey, who previously appeared at WrestleMania for a feud featuring Stephanie McMahon-Hemsley and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, wed Travis Browne over the weekend. She has not fought since a loss last December to Amanda Nunes for the title.

Shayna Baszler, a close friend of Rousey’s, is currently in the WWE “Mae Young Classic,” which features female pro wrestlers from around the world. Baszler is a veteran of The Ultimate Fighter and UFC.

