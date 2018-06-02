Yair Rodriguez Confirms “Happy News”: Back in UFC, Magomedsharipov Next

Right on the heels of yesterday’s report that Yair Rodriguez and the UFC had reconciled, Rodriguez has come forward to confirm the news via Instagram that he is back in the UFC and that he will indeed be seeing Zabit Magomedsharipov in competition come UFC 228 in September:

“I address to all my fans, friends and family for always been supportive of my career. As well I’ll like to thank all of those companies showing interest on my persona and work. – Sean Shelby and I have a friend in common, Mario Delgado, he was the connection between us. He set up a meeting between Sean & I, where we had a friendly conversation during lunch on Friday. We got into the interview realization that what happened was a big miscommunication and bad timing.

“After the conversation I’m happy to know that the UFC & I are in the best terms ever and now I’m back in track to chase my dream of become a UFC champion.

“Zabit Magomedsharipov, see you September 8th in Las Vegas. Respectfully: Yair Rodriguez. Viva Mexico!”

So there you have it. This is a sharp contrast from the “fake news” tweet Rodriguez sent out the last time there was reports of him facing Magomedsharipov, which was a bout originally planned for UFC 227 in Los Angeles. Rodriguez has confirmed the news that should make the overwhelming majority of fans happy: not only is he right back in the UFC fold, but he will be involved in a showcase between two of the most unorthodox, creative fighters in the company at UFC 228. It certainly wasn’t the smoothest road to make the fight a reality, but as the saying goes, all’s well that ends well. Rodriguez took to Twitter to confirm what he now calls “happy news.”

Who do you think comes out on top at UFC 228? Yair Rodriguez or Zabit Magomedsharipov?