Yair Rodriguez Feels he Can be Bigger Star Than Canelo Alvarez

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Yair Rodriguez
Image Credit: Getty Images

Yair Rodriguez believes the sky’s the limit when it comes to his popularity.

“El Pantera” will step inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13. There, he’ll be facing former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Frankie Edgar. The featherweight scrap will be part of the UFC 211 card.

During a recent promotional appearance for UFC 211, Rodriguez said he could be a bigger star than boxing champion Canelo Alvarez (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I can be bigger (than Alvarez). Mexican people, they already have a lot of boxing stars. But they don’t have an MMA star in Mexico. It’s just me. I’m going to be that star. I’m already a star in Mexico, but I’m going to be even bigger than that, because I have all the Latin American market behind me, and part of the United States market. I have all these advantages. A lot of people from Brazil and Russia and Europe, they follow me; they send me messages and follow me. I feel blessed.”

As far as his UFC 211 opponent goes, Rodriguez said he isn’t concerned with Edgar’s durability.

“If he’s never been knocked out, why can’t I knock him out the first time? I don’t see why people are like, ‘Oh, he’s never been knocked out. Oh my god. Look at that. (Expletive). He’s never been knocked out.’ Hmmm. What? He doesn’t have an iron brain. C’mon, guys. Wake up. I don’t mean to be rude, but c’mon guys.”

