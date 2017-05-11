Yair Rodriguez on Title Shot: ‘Why Would I be Here if I Weren’t Looking For That?’

Yair Rodriguez is making it clear that he wants Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold.

“El Pantera” is in for the biggest fight of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He’ll go one-on-one with former UFC lightweight title holder Frankie Edgar this Saturday night (May 13) as part of UFC 211.

Rodriguez had a session with the media recently and claimed that his time is now (via Flo Combat):

“I know I’m one fight away from fighting for the title shot…of course I’m motivated. If you ask him ‘remember how you feel when you were one fight away from your first title shot?’ I have that fire and hunger. I’m young, hungry and I want that. He already knows what he feels. It’s my turn, it’s my time and I’m going for it.”

As far as a potential title opportunity goes, Rodriguez is hoping that’s his next fight if he beats “The Answer.”

“Of course a title shot is what I want after this. I don’t know if the UFC is going to give it to me or when, if I win this fight against Frankie on Saturday, but it’s what I’m looking for. Why would I be here if I weren’t looking for that? It’s the only thing I’m looking for.”

