Yair Rodriguez on UFC 211 Loss: ‘I am Better Than That’

Yair Rodriguez has broken his silence over his one-sided loss to Frankie Edgar.

Rodriguez competed against “The Answer” inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on the main card of UFC 211. Edgar battered “El Pantera” until his left eye ballooned to the point where the fight was stopped before the third round began.

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Rodriguez said he anticipated Edgar to use his wrestling in the fight (via MMAMania.com):

“I was expecting that guy, that Edgar. That is great for me because now, I see the levels and I know what people are talking about when they say the high levels of wrestling, I see it and feel it and now it’s time work on the things I need to work on.”

While Rodriguez gives credit where it’s due, he feels he didn’t perform to the best of his abilities.

“You can ask anyone you want, I am better than that. It’s as simple as that, I work harder than that, I work to get better and I didn’t do everything. Shit happens, this is a learning experience and you can put many excuses, but I won’t ever do that. He was better than me that night and that’s it. I just keep moving on and dust off like the cowboys say.”