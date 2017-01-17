Yair Rodriguez Refuses to Urge “Strong” B.J Penn to Retire From MMA

Yair Rodriguez does not feel it is his place to be drawn into the B.J Penn retirement debate.

There is no escaping Rodriguez’s talent, and his display on Sunday’s Fight Night was simply sublime. The question is, did “The Prodigy” have any business being in the octagon? Should the former two-weight world champion retire, considering he is yet to win a fight since 2010?

The UFC hall-of-famer finally returned to the octagon following protracted and fruitless comeback attempts. Penn was completely destroyed by Rodriguez, who is 14 years his junior, and it certainly did show. The 23 year old Mexican (6-0) has had the opportunity to have his say on Penn’s future, but has been reserved in doing so:

‘I don’t know, man. I cannot say that,’ said Rodriguez. ‘I cannot be the one picking that up. ‘It’s part of his life and his career. ‘It’s up to what he wants to do. I felt him, he’s strong. ‘But it’s up to him, it’s up to him what he wants to do.’

Many in the world of MMA are urging Penn to turn his back on the octagon for good. The Hawaiian legend confirmed his intention to land a shot at the featherweight before Sunday’s bout, but it looks highly unlikely that Penn has what it takes.

Yair Rodriguez, on the other hand, looks like a serious contender. The 6-0 Mexican will have seen his stock rise following the manner of his victory over the legend.

The man known as “El Pantera” is not entirely sure what this win will mean for his immediate future, however: