Yair Rodriguez Talks About Handling His First Career Loss

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Yair Rodriguez
Yair Rodriguez

Yair Rodriguez is taking his first professional mixed martial arts (MMA) loss in stride.

Rodriguez last competed against Frankie Edgar back in May. It was a one-sided thrashing in favor of “The Answer.” Rodriguez couldn’t make it to the third round as his eye swelled up bad enough to warrant a doctor’s stoppage.

Having suffered the first loss of his MMA career, “El Pantera” told MMAJunkie.com that he’s using it as a learning experience:

“I learned a lot from that fight. I actually think that it was – I’m not saying good, but I’m learning a lot from it. I feel like I used to have a lot of weight on my back. And now that I lost, that fear went away. So now, whatever happens, I don’t care. I don’t really care. I’m just only looking one way, and that’s forward.”

