Yair Rodriguez Talks About Handling His First Career Loss

Yair Rodriguez is taking his first professional mixed martial arts (MMA) loss in stride.

Rodriguez last competed against Frankie Edgar back in May. It was a one-sided thrashing in favor of “The Answer.” Rodriguez couldn’t make it to the third round as his eye swelled up bad enough to warrant a doctor’s stoppage.

Having suffered the first loss of his MMA career, “El Pantera” told MMAJunkie.com that he’s using it as a learning experience:

“I learned a lot from that fight. I actually think that it was – I’m not saying good, but I’m learning a lot from it. I feel like I used to have a lot of weight on my back. And now that I lost, that fear went away. So now, whatever happens, I don’t care. I don’t really care. I’m just only looking one way, and that’s forward.”