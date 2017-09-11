Yair Rodriguez Testing The Waters at Team Alpha Male

Yair Rodriguez is looking to make a change, but it has to be the right one.

Rodriguez was last seen in action back in May. He was finished by Frankie Edgar at UFC 211. Many experts and fans felt it was a learning experience for “El Pantera,” who was finished for the second time in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Rodriguez recently explained why he may be making a move to Team Alpha Male (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m just looking around to see what is best for me, what’s the kind of training I’m looking for. It was in my plans anyways. But now that Urijah told me, it makes things a lot easier. I’m just looking for new air. New looks. More experience when it comes to partners. They have Cody there, (who) has a lot of experience. It’s because of that that I’m moving.”