Yair Rodriguez: ‘Whoever The UFC Wants me to Fight, I’ll be Ready’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image taken from UFC's official YouTube channel

Yair Rodriguez doesn’t know who his next opponent will be, but he’s not concerned about it.

“El Pantera” has been perfect since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Rodriguez is 6-0 inside the Octagon. After his victory over UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn last month, Rodriguez is expecting top-10 featherweight competition.

Rodriguez sits at No. 7 on the featherweight rankings along with Chan Sung Jung and Charles Oliveira. “El Pantera” recently spoke to the media (via MMAJunkie.com) and said he’s isn’t worried about who his next foe will be:

“I don’t really care at this time; at the top of the division everyone is going to be very, very tough. Most of the fighters in the top 10 are almost at the same level, in different ways. Some at striking, some at wrestling, some of them at jiu-jitsu. To be part of the top you have to be ready for everything so it doesn’t really matter. I’m just waiting to see who the UFC wants to bring. I will be waiting, and I will take whoever. Whoever that the UFC wants me to fight I’ll be ready for him.”

Rodriguez has five career finishes with four knockouts and a submission. He’s earned four bonuses with two “Performance of the Night” and two “Fight of the Night” bonuses.

