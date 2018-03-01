Yana Kunitskaya: I’m Strong Enough to Compare With Cris Cyborg

Yana Kunitskaya feels her power is comparable to that of Cris Cyborg.

This Saturday night (March 3), Kunitskaya will challenge Cyborg for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title. The championship bout will headline UFC 222. The action takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Unfazed

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Kunitskaya said she doesn’t feel intimidated by the champion:

“I don’t feel any pressure. Everyone has weaknesses, and her last fight with Holly (Holm), it was five rounds, and it showed a lot. I was getting ready for everything and find holes everywhere – in stand-up and the ground in wrestling. I’m trying to get ready for everything.”

She went on to say that Cyborg’s punching power isn’t as devastating as many make it out to be.

“I know that she’s strong, but I don’t think she has that strong of knockout power. She has no clean knockouts where girls go down, like Holly (Holm) have. But yes, she’s very tough. She finishes all the fights by technical knockout. I think I’m strong, too, strong enough to compare with her.”

What do you think? Does Yana Kunitskaya stand a chance against Cris Cyborg? You can tell us in the comments below.