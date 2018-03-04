Yana Kunitskaya Says Loss to Cris Cyborg Comes Down to Mental Problem

Yana Kunitskaya believes she collapsed mentally against Cris Cyborg.

Last night (March 3), Kunitskaya challenged Cyborg for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title. Cyborg won the bout via first-round TKO. Kuntiskaya lasted three minutes and 25 seconds.

Speaking to the media, Kunitskaya admitted she wasn’t happy with her performance because she didn’t capitalize on openings (via MMAFighting.com):

“That’s why I’m so sad. Because I felt I could control the fight at some points, but you saw what happened. Yeah, it was a weird experience. I was so nervous and I hope to come back as fast as I can. I think I was nervous because I was facing Cris Cyborg, a great fighter that’s not in my weight class. But it was all a mental problem, I will try to fix it and comeback stronger.”

Going into the bout, Kunitskaya was 1-1, 1 NC. She was the reigning Invicta FC bantamweight champion, defeating Raquel Pa’aluhi.

