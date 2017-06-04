Yancy Medeiros Believes Erick Silva Could’ve Continued at UFC 212

Yancy Medeiros
Yancy Medeiros is of the belief that his UFC 212 opponent could’ve fought on a little longer.

Last night (June 3), Medeiros took on Erick Silva inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. After a solid back-and-forth opening round, controversy ensued. Medeiros dropped Silva with a left hook and followed up with some ground-and-pound. The fight was stopped, but it looked like Silva was trying to grab a hold of his opponent.

After the fight, Medeiros chimed in on the stoppage.

“I honestly feel that the ref could have continued the fight. I’ve been on the short end of a fight like that, and I felt I could have continued. That wasn’t my call.”

Medeiros then went on to say that he isn’t interested in choosing his next opponent. He did, however, express interest in having a bout in Hawaii.

“I don’t ask for fighters – I don’t call out anybody specific – but I do like venues. Bring UFC to Hawaii, please. Let me fight in front of my people. I traveled all the way across the world; it took me a day to get to Brazil. So let me fight in Hawaii. Dana (White), please bring it to Hawaii.”

