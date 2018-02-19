Yancy Medeiros Jokes About UFC Austin Stoppage

Yancy Medeiros didn’t receive the victory that he trained hard to get this past weekend.

As seen in the main event of Sunday’s UFC Austin event that took place at Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, former lightweight title contender Donald Cerrone scored a first-round TKO victory over up and coming contender.

Medeiros made his feelings known that he was not happy with Herb Dean’s stoppage of the fight. However, don’t make the mistake of him making a big fuss over it.

Medeiros felt he could have lasted for the final two ticks on the clock, recovered during the round break and fought on. Medeiros even joked about how another referee may have handled it differently.

“I wasn’t your huckleberry tonight, but hats off to ‘Cowboy,’ he caught me with a nice right hand (with) two seconds left, hurt me, stopped it,” Medeiros told MMAjunkie post-fight. “I felt I could have continued, but he didn’t feel that way. We had an inside joke with my team, ‘Like (expletive), where’s Mario (Yamasaki) when you need him? I was just (expletive) around. But he caught me.



“Obviously I know that the ref is there to watch for our safety. Obviously, Herb Dean didn’t see that I was safe, or safe enough to continue, so, it’s his call. Got to learn. Got to make adjustments, but I’ll be back. Hats off to ‘Cowboy.’”

“It’s all about vibes, and I’ll always give that aloha spirit,” Medeiros said. “‘Cowboy’ is someone hard to be mad at. It’s like, ‘Damn, man.’ He’s just a happy dude, too. I respect him a lot. He fights 100 times a year, and he just caught me good. I’m going to be back. I’m going to make my adjustments, and I will strive to be better.”



Regarding his interaction with Cerrone’s grandmother after the fight, he noted that he enjoyed the moment.



“She came up to the fence and she was pointing and I was like, ‘I have to give grandma some love,’” Medeiros said. “It’s all love in there. I’m always going to give that aloha spirit. Win or lose, I would have done the same thing. I would have hugged him.



“She said she was going to give me some gifts and whatnot. You just have to show that love. I’m a momma’s boy. I’m very close to my mom. I’m just appreciative. Having his family there, my family there. All I can show is that aloha spirit, and I have to give grandma some love.”



