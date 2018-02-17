Yancy Medeiros Reveals What it Would Take to Return to Lightweight

Yancy Medeiros isn’t ruling out a lightweight return, but he has to see some green.

Medeiros is set to clash with Donald Cerrone tomorrow night (Feb. 18) in the main event of UFC Austin. The action takes place inside the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. It’ll be aired live on FOX Sports 1.

It’s no secret that Medeiros has found success as a welterweight. Since moving up to 170 pounds, he’s gone 3-0. He earned finishes in all three victories.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Medeiros talked about what it would take to get back to 155 pounds:

“I don’t think (lightweight) is gone forever, it’s just that, financially, Hawaii’s an expensive place. I haven’t got that (Conor) McGregor money. If I could hire a nutritionist to stay with me four or five weeks out, I feel that I could make 155 easy. It’s just that I’ve got kids. I’ve got priorities. I’m training full-time, and it’s just less stress on my end. I can focus on what I want to do instead of what I need to do.”

