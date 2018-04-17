Yancy Medeiros vs. Mike Perry Made Official For UFC 226

Yancy Medeiros and Mike Perry will share the Octagon on July 7.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced the match-up earlier today (April 17). The Las Vegas Review-Journal made the initial report. The bout is set to take place on the UFC 226 card.

Medeiros is coming off a first-round TKO defeat to Donald Cerrone. Going into the bout, Medeiros was riding a three-fight winning streak. It’s his first loss since May 2016.

In his last bout, Perry went one-on-one with Max Griffin. Perry fell short via unanimous decision, dropping his second fight in a row. It’s the first time that “Platinum” has lost back-to-back fights.

UFC 226 will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will defend his title against light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier. This will be Miocic’s fourth title defense.

Bantamweights Raphael Assuncao and Rob Font are also set to do battle. It’s a huge opportunity for the 12th ranked Font, going up against third ranked Assuncao. Light heavyweights Gokhan Saki and Khalil Rountree will also swing leather on the card.

UFC 226 will be part of International Fight Week. There are no other match-ups announced for the card. Stick with MMANews.com for more details on the event as they roll along.

How do you see Yancy Medeiros vs. Mike Perry playing out?