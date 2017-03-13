Yoel Romero Wants Anderson Silva for Middleweight Interim Title Bout

Despite Yoel Romero missing out on what Dana White had promised would be a title shot against UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, the Cuban Olympian is still optimistic.

Romero is the UFC’s No. 1 middleweight contender and would have been a certain booking against the champ if it wasn’t for the return of former welterweight champion and UFC legend Georges St-Pierre.

Romero, who appeared on Monday’s episode of the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, admitted to feeling as though he was upset at White’s decision to award a title shot to the Canadian:

“To be honest, I’m very bothered with the decision that was made, but I’m still focused and I hope that Dana [White] makes things right like he’s always done,” Romero told Ariel Helwani on Monday’s edition of the MMA Hour. “With me, nothing has been spoken, we haven’t reached an agreement, and I’m just waiting for them to speak with my manager.”

Looking nowhere near his 39 years of age, Romero feels an interim title bout with UFC legend Anderson Silva could be just the ticket to ensuring that he is next in line for the strap:

“I don’t think it would be a bad idea, and I think would be something good for the fans and myself to ask for an interim title fight with Anderson Silva,” Romero explained. “I think it would take away and clear any cobwebs that may still be around and allow me to start a legacy.”

‘The Soldier of God’ is targeting Silva for a multitude of reasons, but one that stands out is the fact that he feels that has beaten every other contender worth mentioning: