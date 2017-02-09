Yoel Romero Appears on Michael Bisping’s Show & Trades Verbal Shots

The feud between Michael Bisping and Yoel Romero has reached a fever pitch.

It’s no secret that Romero and Bisping don’t get along. After knocking out Chris Weidman with a brutal knee to the side of the head at UFC 205, “The Soldier of God” grabbed the mic and told the champion Bisping, “see you soon, boy.” Bisping responded by flipping Romero the bird and pretending like he was sticking a syringe up his rear.

Romero was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for use of a banned substance. He was only suspended for six months as USADA confirmed the supplement he used was tainted. That hasn’t stopped “The Count” from hurling steroid accusations at his future opponent.

Yesterday (Feb. 8) Romero set up a GoFundMe page for Bisping’s “medical expenses” and “retirement party.” This prompted Bisping to call Romero a “midget” and invited him on his SiriusXM show.

Romero took Bisping up on his offer and the results are as heated as you’d expect. Listen below:

Later in the show, Bisping said his title defense against Romero will likely be at UFC 211 on May 13 in Dallas, Texas.

Already confirmed for the event is a heavyweight title bout between Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos. Another heavyweight bout between Fabricio Werdum and Ben Rothwell has been reported as well.