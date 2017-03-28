Yoel Romero Scoffs at Michael Bisping’s GSP Stance, Says he Doesn’t Have Heart to Fight Him

Yoel Romero has responded to Michael Bisping’s ultimatum to Georges St-Pierre, implying that the middleweight champion fears him.

Bisping caused a stir this week when he claimed that St-Pierre’s procrastinating on signing a date to fight could affect the Canadian’s title-shot. Bisping wants that fight with “Rush” in July, with GSP opting for a later date (September, according to reports). With Bisping itching to fight in the summer, “The Count” stated that he would grant Romero a fight if progress from St-Pierre’s camp is not made.

Romero had initially been (verbally) granted a title shot by Dana White, prior to St-Pierre’s return to the UFC drastically changing those plans.

While many assumed Romero would be happy to hear such news, the Cuban took to Twitter today to claim that couldn’t be further from the truth:

I think @bisping will do as gsp wants. He doesn't have the heart nor the juevos to fight me. If he did he would fight me in July. #ynuevo https://t.co/AOy8wUU548 — Peoples Champ (@YoelRomeroMMA) March 28, 2017

Romero is the current stand-out contender according to the UFC’s official rankings and is expected to fight the winner of Bisping vs. St-Pierre somewhere down the road. The Olympian is currently riding an eight-fight UFC winning streak and can expect UFC President Dana White to offer him a fight once the creases are ironed out between the Brit and the Canadian.