Yoel Romero Sets up “Retirement Party” Charity Fund for Michael Bisping

Romero trolls Bisping in emphatic style by setting up a gofundme page for injuries which he intends to inflict on the middleweight champion.

When high calibre trash talk is spoken, the usual suspects are generally not too far from the scene. Conor McGregor and Chael Sonnen, for example, are fighters who significantly enhanced their reputations and careers with hilarious and emphatic put-downs of opponents. Trash talk sells.

Yoel Romero, however, is not looking to talk himself into title contention; Dana White recently confirmed that the 39-year-old will face off with the champion upon his return from injury. The #1 contender in the 185-pound division intends to draw as many eyes to the fight as possible, given his first real slice of pre-fight bashing of the champ.

Romero took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm that he has (ironically, of course) set up a gofundme page for Michael Bisping following his “retirement party” for after their fight “approximately May of 2017”:

I'm raising money for Michael Bisping Medical Expenses. Click to Donate: https://t.co/CtOtbTiaUL via @gofundme — Yoel Romero (@YoelRomeroMMA) February 8, 2017

Romero wrote: