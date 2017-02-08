Yoel Romero Sets up “Retirement Party” Charity Fund for Michael Bisping

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Romero trolls Bisping in emphatic style by setting up a gofundme page for injuries which he intends to inflict on the middleweight champion.

When high calibre trash talk is spoken, the usual suspects are generally not too far from the scene. Conor McGregor and Chael Sonnen, for example, are fighters who significantly enhanced their reputations and careers with hilarious and emphatic put-downs of opponents. Trash talk sells.

Yoel Romero, however, is not looking to talk himself into title contention; Dana White recently confirmed that the 39-year-old will face off with the champion upon his return from injury. The #1 contender in the 185-pound division intends to draw as many eyes to the fight as possible, given his first real slice of pre-fight bashing of the champ.

Romero took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm that he has (ironically, of course) set up a gofundme page for Michael Bisping following his “retirement party” for after their fight “approximately May of 2017”:

Romero wrote:

“This is Mike, he will be needing money to survive after me and him meet in the octagon approximately May of 2017. He is happy in this picture after defending his title against another fighter and the devastation he went through has caused him to have surgery on his knee where all the visible damage was on his face. This surgery has prevented him from competing in a timely manner. After his fight with me, I am convinced he will need this money to rebuild his life, he has a family and I am deeply concerned for him. Please help any way that you can as all funds will be used for medical expenses and his retirement party. Thank you for your time and #ynuevo”
The page currently stands at $5 dollars received against the $100,000 goal. Bisping is yet to respond at the time of writing this report.

