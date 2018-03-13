Yoel Romero Explains How Jon Jones Helped Him Improve

Yoel Romero has had many people help him throughout his mixed martial arts career and one of them is Jon Jones.

Romero is a standout middleweight over at Jackson-Wink MMA. Following a third-round knockout victory over Luke Rockhold, Romero is in prime position to challenge Robert Whittaker for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. It’ll be a chance for Romero to avenge his only loss under the UFC banner.

At the age of 40 going on 41 next month, Romero doesn’t have much time left as a competitor. During a recent appearance on the JRE MMA Show, the “Soldier of God” admitted he has some wear and tear (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Ask me after I win the title, because I’m sore. My body hurts. Training hurts. When you train for real, it hurts. Thirty-two years doing this.”

He went on to explain how Jones has helped him improve as a fighter.

“I saw something. (Jackson and Winkeljohn) controlled my attacks – when I should attack. I learned that from Jon.”

