Yoel Romero Eyeing Rematch with Robert Whittaker

Cuban Olympian Yoel Romero believes that a chance to avenge his middleweight interim-title fight loss to the Australian may be on the cards

That is if Georges St-Pierre vacates his spot as the champion of the 185-pound division.

“If GSP decides to retire or go down in weight, then the title for my division is free,” Romero told BJPenn.com recently. Then maybe Robert Whittaker, who is the No. 1 interim champion, will need to fight somebody. Maybe that somebody is me or maybe it is Luke Rockhold. I think that is what the UFC wants.

“Right now I only think about the belt. That is the only thing I think about. There is no other option in my head. I want to rematch Robert Whittaker for the UFC championship after GSP vacates the title.”

St-Pierre is yet to confirm what his next move will be following Saturday night’s victory over Michael Bisping.