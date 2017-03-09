Yoel Romero: ‘I’m Going to Wait Because I Should be Champion Right Now’

Yoel Romero knows he’s due for a title shot, so he will wait for it to arise.

Despite laying waste to elite middleweights including former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 185-pound title holder Chris Weidman, Romero isn’t next in line for a shot at Michael Bisping’s gold. Instead, Georges St-Pierre, who hasn’t fought since Nov. 2013 and is making his middleweight debut, will receive the title opportunity.

“The Solider of God” has been silent for the most part, but he finally talked about the situation with Flo Combat: