Yoel Romero: ‘I’m Going to Wait Because I Should be Champion Right Now’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: Getty Images / Steve Marcus

Yoel Romero knows he’s due for a title shot, so he will wait for it to arise.

Despite laying waste to elite middleweights including former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 185-pound title holder Chris Weidman, Romero isn’t next in line for a shot at Michael Bisping’s gold. Instead, Georges St-Pierre, who hasn’t fought since Nov. 2013 and is making his middleweight debut, will receive the title opportunity.

“The Solider of God” has been silent for the most part, but he finally talked about the situation with Flo Combat:

“It should be me now. Of course I’m going to wait because I should be champion right now. Bisping was just at the right place at the right time. I understand why people fear me and they are right for doing so. My body of work can’t be overlooked. My fight with Bisping will happen eventually. Even if Bisping loses to GSP, I will defeat GSP and offer a fight to Bisping because we have unfinished business. I would love a fight with GSP because I know our styles would present a good test for us both. I feel I can neutralize his strengths and then he would have to play in my world. And that will make anyone uncomfortable.”

