Yoel Romero Knocks Out Luke Rockhold In Australia

Round 1:
A leg kick from Rockhold to open things up. Another leg kick from Rockhold. A nice left hand lands for Rockhold and he has a high kick blocked. Romero has an overhand hit air. Another leg kick from Rockhold and he lands a 1-2 right after. Another overhand misses for Romero and Rockhold lands a leg kick. An over the top left hand lands for Romero but Rockhold seems to eat it fine. A body kick lands for Rockhold. A leg kick lands for Romero now and Rockhold just misses on a knee. A nice combination lands for Rockhold and the round comes to an end.
Round 2:
Romero blitzes in and seems to stun Rockhold. Rockhold is able to circle around but Romero lands a nice couple of right hands. Rockhold has a high kick blocked and then has another blocked. Romero blitzes in with hooks and Rockhold eats one or two but continues to circle out. A hammerfist to Rockhold’s lead leg lands for Romero. A nice shot to the body lands for Rockhold. A left hand lands for Rockhold and he faints a front kick to the body and lands a lead hook. A couple of nice jabs land for Rockhold and Romero returns fire. A nice trio of jabs for Rockhold and he’s finding a home for those. The round ends.
Round 3:
More jabs from Rockhold to start things off. A nice series of jabs followed up by a leg kick for Rockhold. A huge shot lands for Romero and Rockhold is down. He follows it up with some more ground-and-pound and the fight is over. Amazing finish.
Official Result: Yoel Romero def. Luke Rockhold via R3 KO (punches, 1:48)
Romero’s power is ridiculous. My God.. Romero vs Whittaker 2 will be a good one.
My boy Luke thooo :/ Really tough loss this one.
Insane power and he turns 41 in two months
Vicious stuff from Romero. Don’t count him out in the rematch with Whittaker
After listening to Luke on that weight cut video… I knew he was losing… he sounded damn near drunk.
BOOM.
Did you enjoy the kisses Luke received after he woke up?
He was kissed by the Soldier of God. He’s blessed now.