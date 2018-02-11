Yoel Romero Knocks Out Luke Rockhold In Australia

Round 1:

A leg kick from Rockhold to open things up. Another leg kick from Rockhold. A nice left hand lands for Rockhold and he has a high kick blocked. Romero has an overhand hit air. Another leg kick from Rockhold and he lands a 1-2 right after. Another overhand misses for Romero and Rockhold lands a leg kick. An over the top left hand lands for Romero but Rockhold seems to eat it fine. A body kick lands for Rockhold. A leg kick lands for Romero now and Rockhold just misses on a knee. A nice combination lands for Rockhold and the round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Romero blitzes in and seems to stun Rockhold. Rockhold is able to circle around but Romero lands a nice couple of right hands. Rockhold has a high kick blocked and then has another blocked. Romero blitzes in with hooks and Rockhold eats one or two but continues to circle out. A hammerfist to Rockhold’s lead leg lands for Romero. A nice shot to the body lands for Rockhold. A left hand lands for Rockhold and he faints a front kick to the body and lands a lead hook. A couple of nice jabs land for Rockhold and Romero returns fire. A nice trio of jabs for Rockhold and he’s finding a home for those. The round ends.

Round 3:

More jabs from Rockhold to start things off. A nice series of jabs followed up by a leg kick for Rockhold. A huge shot lands for Romero and Rockhold is down. He follows it up with some more ground-and-pound and the fight is over. Amazing finish.

Official Result: Yoel Romero def. Luke Rockhold via R3 KO (punches, 1:48)