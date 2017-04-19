Yoel Romero on Michael Bisping Fight: ‘Maybe if I Bought Him a Pack of Beer it Will Happen’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Yoel Romero
Image Credit: Getty Images / Steve Marcus

Yoel Romero isn’t fond of Michael Bisping’s run as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder.

“The Solider of God” will be waiting until Bisping defends his championship against Georges St-Pierre later this year. Romero is due for a title shot after “The Count” and “Rush” trade leather.

Recently, Bisping poked fun at Romero and said Robert Whittaker is more deserving of the next title shot. Romero spoke with Flo Combat and fired back at the champion:

“I find it humorous the so called champ can fight who and when he wants to. He speaks of a code that we are to follow. There is a code that champions fight and defend their title against the best competition. He doesn’t do that and doesn’t follow the code. He is no champion in the eyes of the people or colleagues. Maybe if I buy him a six…no a twelve pack of beer and tell him I won’t take him down, or maybe if I tell him I will only take him down it will happen. Who knows? Dana and my management have said I am next and I believe that I am. It doesn’t matter what Bisping says as we can see he isn’t the one calling the shots. It’s GSP.”

LATEST NEWS

Yoel Romero

Yoel Romero on Michael Bisping Fight: ‘Maybe if I Bought Him a Pack of...

0
Yoel Romero isn't fond of Michael Bisping's run as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder. "The Solider of God" will be waiting until...

South Korean Police Investigating Fight Fixing Allegation At UFC Seoul in 2015

0
The UFC's trip to Seoul back in 2015, UFC Fight Night 79, has become the center of a fight fixing scandal that may very...
Joe Stevenson

Joe Stevenson Says Things Have Changed Since he Appeared on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’

0
Things have changed since Joe Stevenson was seen on season two of "The Ultimate Fighter" (TUF). Stevenson won the TUF welterweight tournament back in Nov....

Daniel Omielanczuk vs. Curtis Blaydes To Go Down At UFC 213

0
UFC 213 in Las Vegas has a heavyweight affair set to go down, as Poland's Daniel Omielanczuk will battle American Curtis Blaydes on the...
Michael Bisping Manager

Michael Bisping on Robert Whittaker: ‘I Think he Should be Number One Contender’

0
There is no end in sight for the mind games between Michael Bisping and Yoel Romero. Bisping, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...