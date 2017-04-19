Yoel Romero on Michael Bisping Fight: ‘Maybe if I Bought Him a Pack of Beer it Will Happen’

Yoel Romero isn’t fond of Michael Bisping’s run as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder.

“The Solider of God” will be waiting until Bisping defends his championship against Georges St-Pierre later this year. Romero is due for a title shot after “The Count” and “Rush” trade leather.

Recently, Bisping poked fun at Romero and said Robert Whittaker is more deserving of the next title shot. Romero spoke with Flo Combat and fired back at the champion: