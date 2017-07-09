Yoel Romero on Not Kicking Whittaker Injured Leg: ‘He Didn’t Give me The Opportunity’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Yoel Romero
Image Credit: Getty Images / Steve Marcus

Yoel Romero has explained why he didn’t go after Robert Whittaker’s injured leg.

Pretty early in the fight, Romero landed two thunderous leg kicks that saw “The Reaper” limping to his corner. Many fans were puzzled by the end of the fight, because Romero didn’t seize the opportunity to attack the leg more.

“The Solider of God’s” response is, “what opportunities?”

After losing a close but unanimous decision last night (July 8) at UFC 213, Romero told the media that Whittaker made it difficult for him to capitalize (via MMAFighting.com):

“[I noticed it] after every time I would try to do the same side kick to the leg, he would change it. Yes, of course [I tried to use leg kicks], but he didn’t give me the opportunity,” Romero explained. “When I would try to do the same side kick to the leg, he would switch his leg, and I was running the risk of remaining in his [striking] guard, within reach of his hands.”

Yoel Romero on Not Kicking Whittaker Injured Leg: 'He Didn't Give me The Opportunity'

